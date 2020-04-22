Marathon Asset Management LLP Acquires 22,947 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $42,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,260,580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $60,269,000 after acquiring an additional 282,019 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 47,997 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 46,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,714,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,753,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

