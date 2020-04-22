Marathon Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,700 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.3% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.14% of U.S. Bancorp worth $74,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 21,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 90,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 86,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.25. 7,211,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,842,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

