Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $41.31 Million Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,425 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.17% of AFLAC worth $41,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 250.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.62.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,714. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

