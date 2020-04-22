Marathon Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,214 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Hershey worth $21,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Hershey from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Edward Jones raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.11.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.28. 1,292,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,739. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,786 in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

