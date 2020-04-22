Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 32,103 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,103 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.1% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $62,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,387,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 81.0% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $97.61. 5,096,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.15.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

