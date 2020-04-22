Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 83,577 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83,577 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group comprises 1.2% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.55% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $69,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,969,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 107,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,712 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.68. 3,066,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.