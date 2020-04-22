MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) is First Personal Financial Services’ 7th Largest Position

First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up about 2.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.64.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.37. The company had a trading volume of 502,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,596. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.25. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.28 and a 200 day moving average of $159.80.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

