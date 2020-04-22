McCutchen Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

McCutchen Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 84.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.97. The stock had a trading volume of 36,409 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

