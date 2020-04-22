McCutchen Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of McCutchen Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McCutchen Group LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $24,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,712,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.37. 4,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,835. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $198.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

