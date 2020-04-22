MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $549,902.07 and $22,651.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.25 or 0.02699530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00220389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

