Megacoin Price Tops $0.0019 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Megacoin has a market cap of $74,147.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00588236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007398 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 289.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,650,962 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

