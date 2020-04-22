Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.25). Menlo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Menlo Therapeutics.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06).

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 54,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.84. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

