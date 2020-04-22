Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the energy company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Mesa Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:MTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

