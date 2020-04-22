Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,333 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.44% of Mesabi Trust worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,179 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSB stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $164.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Mesabi Trust Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

