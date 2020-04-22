Meyer Handelman Co. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after buying an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,158,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,405 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.15.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,097,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,768. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average of $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

