Meyer Handelman Co. Has $24.02 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.16. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.