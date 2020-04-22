Meyer Handelman Co. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $4,724,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 127,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Cfra upgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SRE traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.66. 1,471,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,847. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average of $142.37.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.