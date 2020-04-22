Meyer Handelman Co. Invests $15.49 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,439,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,305,376. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average is $187.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

