Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 460,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 518,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 19.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after buying an additional 979,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,635,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,603,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

