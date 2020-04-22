Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.06. 4,868,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,427. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

