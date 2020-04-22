Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $16,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,429,000 after acquiring an additional 84,040 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.07. 1,284,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.32. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.79.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

