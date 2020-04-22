Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 11,850 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 4.0% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $65,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of HON traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

