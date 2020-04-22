Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,958 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,136. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average of $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.