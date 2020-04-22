Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 2,162 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651,605 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 481,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $11.75 on Wednesday, reaching $247.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The stock has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

