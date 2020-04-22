Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 2,668 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,767 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,113,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after buying an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.15. 3,042,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,329,312. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

