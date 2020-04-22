Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 4,801 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark accounts for approximately 3.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.13% of Kimberly Clark worth $55,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.17.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $3.33 on Wednesday, hitting $142.80. 3,091,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

