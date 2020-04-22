Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 68,759 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,759 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $1,419,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,301 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Corteva by 32.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,888,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,169 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,932,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,420. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.