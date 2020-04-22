Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,749 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $908,096,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404,966 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,176 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $53,867,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. 76,547,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,061,734. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra lowered shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

