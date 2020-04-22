MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MGP. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

MGP stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.63. 48,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,836. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Rietbrock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andy H. Chien acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,694.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,340,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $63,605,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,348,000. Standard Life Investments LTD bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $1,848,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

