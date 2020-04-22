Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,764 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

