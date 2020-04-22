Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.18 and its 200 day moving average is $157.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,276.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.94.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.