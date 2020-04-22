Middleton & Co Inc MA Acquires 3,268 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FIS traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,016,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.47. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 129.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

