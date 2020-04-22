Middleton & Co Inc MA Buys 3,018 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after purchasing an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,909,000 after buying an additional 124,105 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,247,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $7.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,859,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,382. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average is $107.27. The company has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.