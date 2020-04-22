Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $10.40 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 1.8% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $335,631,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $84,056,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,913,000 after purchasing an additional 189,244 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 385,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161,969 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $69,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $9.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.26. The stock had a trading volume of 994,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.99. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.82.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

