Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 921 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $12.78 on Wednesday, hitting $1,355.00. The stock had a trading volume of 356,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,345. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,397.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,820.20. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $22.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,797.15.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

