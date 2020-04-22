Mindexcoin Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Mindexcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Mindexcoin has a market capitalization of $544,998.80 and approximately $2,883.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mindexcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.38 or 0.02709115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00220277 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00059213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00051363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

