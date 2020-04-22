Mirai (MRI) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Mirai has a market capitalization of $2,426.40 and approximately $304.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirai has traded 51.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mirai Coin Profile

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

