MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $1.19 on Major Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00016570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bitbank, Upbit and Bittrex. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $78.16 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,176.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.37 or 0.02597063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.94 or 0.03273844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00588835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00800467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00075794 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00027671 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00636044 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Bleutrade, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Livecoin, QBTC, Bitbank and Fisco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.