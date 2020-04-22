Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 56,161 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.92% of Monro worth $13,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Monro by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Monro by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. Monro Inc has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.26.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.