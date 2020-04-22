Moody’s Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Moody’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Moody’s has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Moody’s to earn $10.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $10.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.45. The stock had a trading volume of 38,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,066. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $287.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.95. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $1,351,876.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,164.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,624 shares of company stock worth $14,881,827. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.