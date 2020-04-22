Moreno Evelyn V Acquires 783 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,942,802,000 after acquiring an additional 230,550 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,857,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,270,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,943,000 after acquiring an additional 106,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $430,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $133.08. The stock had a trading volume of 123,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.63. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

