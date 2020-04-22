MSG Networks (MSGN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) recently:

4/19/2020 – MSG Networks was downgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating.

4/9/2020 – MSG Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

4/8/2020 – MSG Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

4/2/2020 – MSG Networks was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – MSG Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

3/12/2020 – MSG Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – MSG Networks was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of MSGN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. 16,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,203. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. MSG Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $666.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.00.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSG Networks news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,726,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,842,000 after buying an additional 55,237 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after acquiring an additional 625,910 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,990,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth $33,169,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 93,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

