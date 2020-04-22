Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,774 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYGN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,823,000 after purchasing an additional 313,410 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 484,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 226,400 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,598,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,994,000 after purchasing an additional 210,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 23,278.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 163,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,611,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $48.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

