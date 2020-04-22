Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Nasdaq has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Nasdaq has a payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.69. 777,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,970. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average is $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.