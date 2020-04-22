National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stake Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,504,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189,692 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.20% of National Grid worth $87,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $100,499,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,161,000 after purchasing an additional 312,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 128,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 111,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,807,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGG stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.59. 269,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,775. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.51. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGG. Deutsche Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

