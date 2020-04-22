Nebulas Reaches Market Cap of $13.45 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Neraex, OKEx and Allcoin. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a total market cap of $13.45 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00053753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.89 or 0.04577308 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00066264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014030 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010131 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,190,654 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Gate.io, Binance, OKEx, BCEX, Huobi, LBank and Neraex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

