Nectar (NEC) Reaches One Day Volume of $35.00

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Nectar coin can now be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $33.94, $7.50 and $13.77. Nectar has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $35.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nectar has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nectar

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

