Nexo Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Nexo token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001509 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Hotbit, Bitbns and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $60.53 million and $9.54 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.02705461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00220901 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00051818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, DDEX, Mercatox, Bitbns, Bancor Network, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Hotbit, Fatbtc and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

