Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,063,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,762,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.54 and a 200-day moving average of $169.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4254 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

