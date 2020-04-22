Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $387.79 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,524,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,988 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.3% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $387,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.14.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $268.37 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,174.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

